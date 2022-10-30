0

I am reading a book about stock valuation using fundamental analysis — Accounting for Value by Stephen Penman. The following discounted cash flow (DCF) formula appears in chapter 2 with almost no explanation:

DCF formula

Where r is the required rate of return, and g is the perpetual growth rate.

I am mostly confused about the "terminal value" — the fifth term: FCF_5 / [(1+r)^4 (r - g)]. From my understanding, it is a meant to represent all future discounted free cash flows from t=5 to t=∞. I understand that the division by (r - g) is for calculating a growing perpetuity. What I do not understand is the FCF_5 / (1 + r)^4 part. Why is there a division by (1 + r)^4? Why is it not, say, a division by (1 + r)^5 instead?

