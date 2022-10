From what I read, Short Term Disability (STD) sometimes is taxable income and sometimes not. I was on STD earlier this year, and from my paystub, I see the STD was included in the "Total wages" but not the "FIT taxable wages". Does that mean, in my case, my STD income is the non-taxable kind?

I did come across this related Q&A, but in my case I am unsure how to determine whether the disability plan is paid with after tax dollars or not.

I am in California, if that matters.