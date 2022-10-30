Say you have moulds for creating glass bottles. You invest 5,000,000 into them and expect the salvage value after 6 years (when project finishes) to be 0, as moulds are custom made for the bottles. However, later you realize the moulds have recyclable meterial and you sell them for 600,000.

If corp. tax rate say is 25%, your EBIT would have deductions from the depreciation, thus you would pay less tax year-on-year as if you assumed a higher salvage value.

Of course, in the end when you sell the moulds for 600,000, you pay the 25% tax, but you actually pay that only after 6 years, instead of through the 1-6 years in pieces, so the present value (given any discount rate > 0) of those 150,000 paid overtime is higher than 150,000 paid on the 6th year.

So effectively, government is losing potential income due to the underestimation of salvage value. Is my understanding right, and is this regarded as tax evasion?