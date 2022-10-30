0

Note: this is a scholastic exercise
I have this scenario: I acquire and install equipment for an X amount of dollars
I am going to use them for 12 months and then I want to resell a Y percentage of them

During these 12 months I have

  • maintenance costs U (monthly)
  • operating costs Z
  • benefits (increased efficiency by using them) W
    After 12 months I will continue to use and operate the Y percentage of them with the associated proportional costs. Below is an example and this is the link to the Google spreadsheet I used

So after 12 months I am going to sell 60% of the assets. I would like to understand how I can continue to calculate the cashflow and the NPV after I sell 60% of the assets

Assuming that I sell the assets for 60mil does this mean that for the 13rd month I can add that to the cumulative cash flow value ?

