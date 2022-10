I live in Germany and I am a full-time employee. I subscribed to insurance in a foreign country, on top of the German statutory insurance.

The main benefit of this insurance is that, after 5 years of subscription, I can get 103% of the amount I have paid. As an additional benefit, in case I die because of a disaster, I get paid 1.1x the amount I have paid.

So it is more of a saving plan provided by an insurance company.

Do I have to pay taxes for the payouts?