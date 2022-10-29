I was reading the newspaper, and an article mentioned that the government was going to lower interest rates. What does that mean?

I'm confused because the news always assumes that you know what they're talking about, but they're actually saying something completely ambiguous. Interest rates on what?

From my perspective as an individual with a bank account, there's two types of accounts where interest is applied:

Savings Accounts. Here, the bank is paying me interest on the money I give them. If interest rates go down, I'm sad. Bank Loans. Here, I'm paying the bank interest on the money they gave me. If interest rates go down, I'm happy.

So when the news says that interest rates are going down, what do they mean with regard to: