I understand the LTCG tax rate depends on your taxable or "ordinary" income. So, if I'm single, and I work a day job in 2022, and I made less than $41,675 in my day job, the tax rate for my LTCG is 0%.

Now consider hypothetically my current day-job salary is $41,675, and my boss wants to give me a $1 bonus. If I take the bonus, my taxable income becomes $41,676. Does this mean my capital gain tax rate jumps to 15%? So, the bonus would actually hurt me?

Please note this question focuses on the "ordinary income", in contrast to the related but different questions here and here.