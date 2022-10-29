0

I understand the LTCG tax rate depends on your taxable or "ordinary" income. So, if I'm single, and I work a day job in 2022, and I made less than $41,675 in my day job, the tax rate for my LTCG is 0%.

Now consider hypothetically my current day-job salary is $41,675, and my boss wants to give me a $1 bonus. If I take the bonus, my taxable income becomes $41,676. Does this mean my capital gain tax rate jumps to 15%? So, the bonus would actually hurt me?

Please note this question focuses on the "ordinary income", in contrast to the related but different questions here and here.

Improve this question
New contributor
jack is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

jack is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.