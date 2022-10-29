Imagine a hypothetical person who is 60 years old with the following assets:

1 million dollars in growth stocks

4 million dollars in low yielding stocks

0.6 million in municipal bonds

About 1 million of the low yielding stocks are inside a Roth IRA.

He wants to buy a home for 1 million dollars. His plan is to sell the municipal bonds and borrow 500K from the bank. However, after he sells his bond off, his ordinary income will be about 40K a year and some of that is inside the Roth IRA.

He plans to collect social security at age 70.

I believe he can afford the home for the following reason. The total return ( dividends + capital gains ) on his portfolio should be about 400K per year assuming an 8% rate of return from the stock market.

Could this person get a mortgage for 500K? Can he afford this home?