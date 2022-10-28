This question: How Can I Make Consistent Large Cash Withdrawals From U.S. Banks? recently appeared on the HNQ list. The question concerns the logistics of withdrawing large amounts of cash from their bank on a frequent basis.

Some of the comments questioned the practicality and legitimacy of this practice. So this question is to address that exact concern:

What are valid reasons to carry and use large amounts of cash in the modern world? Focused on legal reasons, since the inherent implication of such precautions when withdrawing large amounts of cash is due to illegal uses, but you’re welcome to list all uses.