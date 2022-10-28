-1

Is there a metric you use to detect unusual moves on an XYZ stock? A measure of average volatility? I programmed myself a simple screener to detect top gainers and top losers, but it gives me too many results. I would like it to give me a maximum of 2 to 3 stocks per day at most, not 40. Last Tuesday NFLX made a big move, but I would have liked to detect it before.

  • What do you consider to be an "unusual move"?
    – Flux
    56 mins ago
  • "Last Tuesday NFLX made a big move, but I would have liked to detect it before." I also would like some free money. Alas...
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    24 mins ago

