How much time should you spend researching a house? It depends on what you plan to do with the asset, and what your opportunity costs are.

You should spend no more time on research than the expected value of that time to increase your returns.

If you’re very busy and have a long investment horizon (at least a couple years), do 0 research and buy a broad-market ETF.

If you’re buying risky derivatives, e.g. you’re unemployed and YOLOing your life savings on Robinhood, or are working at your stock-picking job, you need to be extremely certain your bet is going to go in your favor, so it is worth taking more time to truly understand the company underlying the ticker symbol. In fact, there are analytics companies and hedge funds who basically do just research 100% of their time. But they are putting millions-to-billions of dollars on obscure bets.

Are you about to spend well above market on a leveraged buy-out? You should probably spend significantly more than a few hours thinking about it, Mr. Musk.