Currently Twitter is being acquired by Elon Musk. As now the deal is likely to go ahead. What happens to the seller of Call options ( suppose some one has sold call for $60 strike expiring in June 2023), or seller of PUT options ( like someone sold PUT of $30 Strike for expiring in June 2023). Both in the money or out of the money short positions.
4It's more than "likely to go ahead" -- it closed yesterday.– Barmar10 hours ago
@barmar yes you are right, it is my first time experiencing merger acquisition on a stock that I owned, I still see shares in my brokerage along with short call option. I guess money will hit my brokerage on Saturday (10/29/2022) .– puzzled30 mins ago
In a cash buyout like this, options that are out-of-the-money are terminated. Options that are in-the-money are settled for cash, with the option seller paying the option holder the difference between the buyout price and the strike price.
In your example, both of the options would be worthless with an acquisition price of $54.20, but if one were short CALL options at $30, then they would be obligated to pay the option holder $24.20 per share. If one were short a PUT option at $60 they would be required to pay $5.80.
@puzzled correct - I updated my answer 11 hours ago
What if Elon re-publicizes Twitter before June 2023? 7 hours ago
1The options are settled at the time of the sale, not at their expiry. If it goes public again after the sale, it would be a new listing; the old options will still be gone. 6 hours ago
@d-stanley thanks, I am slightly updating my question as it relates to both in the money and out of the money short options.– puzzled34 mins ago