In a cash buyout like this, options that are out-of-the-money are terminated. Options that are in-the-money are settled for cash, with the option seller paying the option holder the difference between the buyout price and the strike price.

In your example, both of the options would be worthless with an acquisition price of $54.20, but if one were short CALL options at $30, then they would be obligated to pay the option holder $24.20 per share .