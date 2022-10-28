I currently keep ~$1k in my checking account at all times and withdrawal what the IRS considers a large amount in cash (the full amount of one of my direct deposits plus distributions from investment accounts) every two weeks. I have tried both a local bank and F500 bank, but both have given me grief over this and I recently got flagged for structuring. I expect the problem to compound (bah-dum tss) in a few months as my paychecks will increase beyond the $10k number. What are tools I can use/things I can do to ensure I receive my funds in cash in a timely manner?