I am vaguely aware of laws regarding cash withdrawals for DI's in the U.S., namely that banks can place hold on transactions over $10k for up to two weeks, and that "structuring" isn't allowed.
So a two-part question:
I currently keep ~$1k in my checking account at all times and withdrawal what the IRS considers a large amount in cash (the full amount of one of my direct deposits plus distributions from investment accounts) every two weeks. I have tried both a local bank and F500 bank, but both have given me grief over this and I recently got flagged for structuring. I expect the problem to compound (bah-dum tss) in a few months as my paychecks will increase beyond the $10k number. What are tools I can use/things I can do to ensure I receive my funds in cash in a timely manner?
The concept of structuring seems subjective ("the limit is 10,000...but if it's less than 10,000 it's still suspicious"). What are the actual numeric limits, if any, to transactions? Is $5k every three weeks okay? $1.5k every week? $500 everyday? Who decides what is considered structuring and what is the criteria they use? Who are the people/department/consumer protection services to contact in order to help me actually access my money?