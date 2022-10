I was looking at treasury rate and CD rates . And It looks like Treasury rate is higher than CD . And with my own experience it is easy to buy either CD or Treasury. So My question why people buy CD if Treasury is offering higher rate. At one point in time, I did buy CD, but now if I need to invest in cash equivalent, I use Treasuries.

So if I can know pros and cons of Certificate of Deposits v/s Treasury that will be helpful.