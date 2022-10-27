Need some help to understand how to calculate depreciation. Here's my situation:

I've been asked to invest an e-bike business.

They buy the bikes in @ wholesale price.

The bikes are rented out on a monthly subscription to customers.

Bikes are sold on the second hand market before they reach 12 months old.

This is to ensure that the fleet of available bikes is always the latest.

If a customer has a bike nearing 12 months old, they will be asked to swap it for a newer model.

As I assess the opportunity I don't know whether to calculate depreciation on the bikes based on

A. wholesale price - what company initially outlays to purchase and bring the asset on to the books.

B. retail market value - what the company could sell the bike for at any given point in time.

The difference between the two starring points makes quite a difference to the P&L.

Can someone help me understand which number is the right one? Thanks!