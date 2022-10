Does anybody know where could I get a few months of historical data for these specific ETFS? Need May 2022 - Nov 2022

QQQ, XLE, GDX, SPY, DIA

I only need the constituent-weights of the top 20 rows. This is similar to what Barchart provides, except they only give info about the current day and not the history :(

https://www.barchart.com/etfs-funds/quotes/QQQ/constituents