I understand well separately the ROI/ROIC and the IRR. I know how to use and calculate them. However, I am still confused. Is there a relation between the ROI/ROIC and the IRR? Can I get the ROI knowing all the calculation of the IRR?
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I understand well separately the ROI/ROIC and the IRR. I know how to use and calculate them. However, I am still confused. Is there a relation between the ROI/ROIC and the IRR? Can I get the ROI knowing all the calculation of the IRR?