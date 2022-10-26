Good Morning all,

I hope to get an answer to this question. I have been scammed from cryptocurrency platform. I have received many calls of people who wants to help me recover my money. Recently, I have been called by another company called [scam site redacted]. They told me that to recover my money I just need to deposit equivalent of 1000$ of BTC on my wallet and wait for about two hours and then my money which frozen on the Blockchain will be released and send to me in my wallet. According to them, this amoount of money is to fight against money laundry. Even if, They cannot remove that money from my wallet, I am still worry about this.

Is there someone who knows about this practice? Thank you in advance.