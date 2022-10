I am an Indian citizen and I am employed in India. I have received listed and unlisted both type of equities from my employers. For selling the both type of equities, I need to fill W8 to avoid double taxation.

I looked at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-trty/india.pdf but not sure which article applies in these situation and what would be % rate withholding. If there are few options, which one would be more beneficial for me in economical sense