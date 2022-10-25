In order to qualify for a first time home buyer refinance in NJ I need a household income of under 102k.

My wife filed as a schedule C for a babysitting group in 2020 17k and 2021 5k. (She stopped after having our baby)

The bank wants to add her 2 years of income together as 11k yearly income which pushes me over the 102k limit.

The bank said they wont add my wife's income to our household income total if I have proof from the state that a final return was filed & proof business no longer active/closed.

The problem is that since it was a schedule c business no formal action has been taken to close the business as described in this link

There is no need to send dissolution paperwork to the IRS. The IRS will automatically consider your business dissolved if you do not submit another "Schedule C" for your business.

Is there a different way to prove that her business is no longer active?