Between October 11 and today, Netflix's stock has gone from 214.49 USD to 294 USD. I would love to have a Stock Price Alerts that can email me whenever such movement occurs. Is there a website or an application that can give me access to this kind of utility? If yes, can you specify?
What do you mean with "such movement"? Would you like to watch individual stocks? For what kind of event exactly?– Philipp1 hour ago
With Netflix for example, there was important news which created a rapid craze. I don't know how to say it, but I would like this Stock Price Alerts to warn me when the stock has risen by say more than 10% in the same day or more than 20% in the last 5 days. I would like it to be on all US equities.– J.Doe52 mins ago
ALL us equities? Are you aware of how many stocks you are talking about? Do you really want to get spammed by hundreds of alerts each day due to some penny stocks moving up and down?– Philipp42 mins ago
1Product/service recommendation questions are off-topic, but there are plenty of stock screeners, and many brokerages have functionality like this baked in.– Hart CO40 mins ago
@Philipp I don't know yet how I am going to set that up. Maybe juste when a price stock is higher than 1 USD.– J.Doe23 mins ago