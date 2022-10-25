Suppose you are a EU-based contractor working for a UK private limited company, and you are awarded stock options that you can later exercise if you keep contracting for the company for at least one year.

One year passes and you want to exercise your stock options, and you decide to sell them immediately on the secondary market.

Whether you pay tax on the receipt of the shares depends upon the kind of share scheme enacted by the UK company, so let's just never mind that for now. Let's zero in on sale tax, which applies in all cases.

Presumably you have to pay some form of tax in your local jurisdiction (your EU country), but do you also owe Capital Gains Tax in the UK?