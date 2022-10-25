Stack Overflow for Teams is moving to its own domain! When the migration is complete, you will access your Teams at stackoverflowteams.com, and they will no longer appear in the left sidebar on stackoverflow.com.
There are several reasons why cryptocurrencies are no option for everyday commerce:
Transfers are expensive. Most cryptocurrencies are designed in a way that you need to pay cryptocurrency to transfer cryptocurrency. Although Monero is one of the cheaper ones in this case.
Cryptocurrencies values are unstable. Their value compared to other currencies constantly jumps up and down. Sometimes by several percent-points in a single day. That makes it risky to denote any long-term contracts in cryptocurrency or to hold on to cryptocurrency for too long. Currencies need stability to be useful.
Cryptocurrencies aren't legal tender. That means that contracts which demand payment in cryptocurrencies can be difficult to enforce legally. Anything a civil court can do is force someone who doesn't fulfill a contract about cryptocurrency is to reimburse the other party in regular money.
Cryptocurrencies are unsafe. While a bank can usually revert an erronerous or fraudulent transfer, such things are usually impossible to correct with cryptocurrencies. So people who lose their cryptocurrency because they mistyped an address, fell for a scam or got a trojan will usually not see it again. This problem is worse for anonymous cryptocurrencies where it can be hard to tell who actually got the money now.
Cryptocurrencies aren't user-friendly. Making a cryptocurrency transfer either involves complicated special software or shady crypto exchange websites. They function very differently than the online banking interfaces people are used to.
Cryptocurrencies are a bookkeeping nightmare. Companies which try to make business in crypto soon find that it's very difficult to integrate in their regular bookkeeping processes. From the perspective of the government, cryptocurrency is a commodity, not a currency. So you can't handle it like a currency. That makes it difficult for companies to treat it like a currency while staying compliant with bookkeeping and tax laws.
Cryptocurrencies are legally shaky. Some countries already have anti-crypto laws which regulate or even outlaw some or all forms of cryptocurrency. Many other debate to introduce them.
Cryptocurrencies aren't widely accepted. This is admittedly kind of a chicken-egg problem. Few companies accept cryptocurrency because few people want to pay with cryptocurrency. And few people expect to be able to pay with cryptocurrency, because so few companies offer it. But before this chicken-egg problem has a chance of being resolved, the points above need to be resolved.