0

I hear a lot about Western Union and associated costs in the context of remittances. Also there are exchange rates anyway, between one currency and another. Also there is inflation and bank fees.

Why don't normal people use anonymous cryptocurrencies like Monero instead of expensive and troublesome fiat money?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

There are several reasons why cryptocurrencies are no option for everyday commerce:

  1. Transfers are expensive. Most cryptocurrencies are designed in a way that you need to pay cryptocurrency to transfer cryptocurrency. Although Monero is one of the cheaper ones in this case.
  2. Cryptocurrencies values are unstable. Their value compared to other currencies constantly jumps up and down. Sometimes by several percent-points in a single day. That makes it risky to denote any long-term contracts in cryptocurrency or to hold on to cryptocurrency for too long. Currencies need stability to be useful.
  3. Cryptocurrencies aren't legal tender. That means that contracts which demand payment in cryptocurrencies can be difficult to enforce legally. Anything a civil court can do is force someone who doesn't fulfill a contract about cryptocurrency is to reimburse the other party in regular money.
  4. Cryptocurrencies are unsafe. While a bank can usually revert an erronerous or fraudulent transfer, such things are usually impossible to correct with cryptocurrencies. So people who lose their cryptocurrency because they mistyped an address, fell for a scam or got a trojan will usually not see it again. This problem is worse for anonymous cryptocurrencies where it can be hard to tell who actually got the money now.
  5. Cryptocurrencies aren't user-friendly. Making a cryptocurrency transfer either involves complicated special software or shady crypto exchange websites. They function very differently than the online banking interfaces people are used to.
  6. Cryptocurrencies are a bookkeeping nightmare. Companies which try to make business in crypto soon find that it's very difficult to integrate in their regular bookkeeping processes. From the perspective of the government, cryptocurrency is a commodity, not a currency. So you can't handle it like a currency. That makes it difficult for companies to treat it like a currency while staying compliant with bookkeeping and tax laws.
  7. Cryptocurrencies are legally shaky. Some countries already have anti-crypto laws which regulate or even outlaw some or all forms of cryptocurrency. Many other debate to introduce them.
  8. Cryptocurrencies aren't widely accepted. This is admittedly kind of a chicken-egg problem. Few companies accept cryptocurrency because few people want to pay with cryptocurrency. And few people expect to be able to pay with cryptocurrency, because so few companies offer it. But before this chicken-egg problem has a chance of being resolved, the points above need to be resolved.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.