I am wondering what critical info audit working papers can offer but the audit report can not? For example, Texas public information act has an exemption on audit working papers.

https://texas.public.law/statutes/tex._gov't_code_section_552.116

The above is the current version. But 1993 version only exempts the audit working paper of the state auditor. But now it includes many more items. I feel somehow the legislature fears disclosing audit working papers. But I am not sure why.

The bill sponsor had the following explanation. But such an explanation does not make sense, it violates the original intent of the public information act. So I don't trust his explanation. Could anybody help explain?

Once I have an audit working paper, which is the key information to look for that is not available in the final report?

But Sen. Bill Ratliff, the bill's Senate sponsor, said he believes the change is necessary to protect state agencies from the damage that can be caused to the agencies and their staffs when audit results that are negative are made public before being thoroughly checked. "In my opinion, it's an effort to bend over backwards not to unfairly portray either state employees or state agencies with unfortunate analyses or unfounded allegations that have not open properly scrutinired," said Ratliff, a Mount Pleasant Republican who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. If a newspaper prints information that is completely wrong and injures someone, it can be sued for libel, Ratliff said. But state agencies don't have any recourse if a draft audit report includes factually incorrect information that damages someone, he said. 'These people need some modicum of protection," Ratliff said. Ratliff said the public still will be able to see final reports on audits of state agencies. However, Nicchio said the public - which pays the bills for state agencies - should be able to follow the chain of evidence to see how an auditor arrived at the conclusions in a final report. He said that state agencies will determine what is included in the final reports - and what's left out. "This just further cuts the public out of information that should be public," Nicchio added.

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/GV/htm/GV.552.htm

Under the fundamental philosophy of the American constitutional form of representative government that adheres to the principle that government is the servant and not the master of the people, it is the policy of this state that each person is entitled, unless otherwise expressly provided by law, at all times to complete information about the affairs of government and the official acts of public officials and employees. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created.

enter image description here