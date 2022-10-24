Consider a person wants to create a giant company as big as Airbnb, Netflix, Coinbase, etc. And he has an idea that investors will love it.

This person also knows the computer programming and can create a mobile/web application of his idea that can work for 1000-10,000 customers( I mean it's more like a prototype-mid quality app. It's not a high performance and industrial quality app that can handle millions of users, but it works and can show all/most of the ideal app's features for a lower number of customers).

Is it better for this person to write the complete application by himself, then bring it to the investors and request for funding before publishing the application or it would be better to publish the app and start the business and find some customers, then go for investment? If the second option is more preferable, reaching how many user is a good point to go for the investment? What if he only create a mockup using Adobe XD or Figma and don't waste his time writing the complete application, if we know writing the complete app may take 6 months but creating a mockup takes 1 month for example? Will any investor invests on a mockup? (By mockup I mean you have a fake application that shows all the features of the real app but it's not an application and can't have any users and it's just a visual demo).

I really need help about this and don't know which of these 2 cases or maybe another case I didn't mention works for such a guy that I am also like it? Please help me if you know what is the true way of becoming a successful entrepreneur?