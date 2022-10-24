You think that will work? When the economy is stable, all these zillion-dollar bills will still be in circulation. The value of a dollar is proportional to the amount of stuff divided by the amount of dollars. If the economy has a quadrillion dollars and makes a million loaves of bread (and nothing else), then a loaf of bread is worth about a billion dollars.

Just think about it: not only you, but everyone in Zimbabwe would suddenly be a zillionaire. They would try to buy all the yachts and mansions and giant plasma TVs and nobody would work ever again so there wouldn't be anyone to build the yachts and the mansions and the giant plasma TVs. Would that work? No, the prices would go up.

That's an impractically big numbers, so they'll probably re-denominate (remove zeroes) by issuing a new currency and letting you exchange a billion of the old currency for one of a new currency. This has happened three times already so there's no reason to think it won't happen again.

Until the economy is stable, actual Zimbabweans will continue to use other, relatively stable currencies, such as euros and US$, for their shopping and wages.

If someone else is trying to convince you that buying Zimbabwe dollars is an investment because they'll regain value, it's a scam.