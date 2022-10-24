I currently use wire transfers to move money from the US to the country in Europe that I live in now. The problem with this is that it's a hassle (I have to call the bank, verify I give the correct numbers, and there's a fee).

If a bank that's say, based in England, has branches in the US and also my current country, can I send money from my US bank to it, and withdraw it from the branch here (or use an ATM)?

My problem is that I regularly transfer money and pay fees for wire transfers and Western Union. Also I'll probably need to transfer a large amount at some point to buy property, and that would require several (dozens?) of wire transfers with associated phone calls and fees for each.