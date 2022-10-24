Is it possible to have your stock dividends sent directly to your house or personal bank account instead of your brokerage account?
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is it possible to have your stock dividends sent directly to your house or personal bank account instead of your brokerage account?