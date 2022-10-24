I used to use Mint to track my spending and earning, the graph of net worth vs time really helped me have an understanding. Mint was helpful for me back when I only had one debit card I did all my spending on. I don't use it anymore because one of the credit cards I use had some issue syncing up with it, I had to manually reset it every week so the information it was giving me was pretty inaccurate, I had no reason to use it.

I'm very busy with college now, I don't have time to manually review all my bank and credit card statements. Every month or so I list all my credit debt, my savings, and my available cash but it's not frequent nor specific enough to really give me any insight to my spending. I have a vague idea that my cashflow is positive and I try not to spend money on anything unnecessary but I don't know where I spend most of my money or how to reduce it. Any software that organizes spending by category? Anything that you can modify? A lot of the sections on Mint were automated with no room for modification.