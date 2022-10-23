Some brokerages display some Transaction/Order/Trade ID/Numbers that identifies or qualified a trade of a security (e.g., the purchase of some stock): is that sensitive information?
Example on TD Ameritrade:
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community