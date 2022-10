I would like to have as much historical data as possible regarding a bonds fund performance similar to TLT.

For now I have this source but it goes back to only 2002 which is the TLT date of inception.

https://query1.finance.yahoo.com/v7/finance/download/TLT?period1=0&period2=1765360589&interval=1d&events=history

Is there other any data source out there available that could provide similar data but for much more history?