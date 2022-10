My husband and I are citizens of USA. My husband acquired a house in India as a gift from his parents. We sold the house and paid TDS. The balance amount has been deposited in our NRO account. To repatriate this amount, which is more than 5 lakhs from our NRO account to US bank, do we consider this amount as taxable and submit Part C of form 15 CA or consider it non-taxable and submit Part D of 15 CA?