0

I read on https://www.offshore-protection.com/panama-private-interest-foundations-formation (mirror) (emphasis is mine):

Panama is a true 'tax haven'. Panama Foundations offer the following tax advantages:

  • No tax reporting requirements

  • No income tax

  • No capital gains tax

  • No interest income tax

  • No sales tax

  • No tax to beneficiaries

  • No beneficiary transfer tax

  • No capital tax

  • No property tax (for non-Panamanian property)

  • No estate tax

  • No gift tax

  • No inheritance tax

  • No stamp tax

  • No succession tax

  • No inventory tax

What is the difference between succession tax and inheritance tax?

Improve this question
1
  • I'd guess that it's similar to the difference between an "estate tax" vs "inheritance tax", i.e. who pays it: "Estate and inheritance taxes are taxes levied on the transfer of property at death. An estate tax is levied on the estate of the deceased while an inheritance tax is levied on the heirs of the deceased."
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    26 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.