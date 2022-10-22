I read on https://www.offshore-protection.com/panama-private-interest-foundations-formation (mirror) (emphasis is mine):
Panama is a true 'tax haven'. Panama Foundations offer the following tax advantages:
-
No tax reporting requirements
-
No income tax
-
No capital gains tax
-
No interest income tax
-
No sales tax
-
No tax to beneficiaries
-
No beneficiary transfer tax
-
No capital tax
-
No property tax (for non-Panamanian property)
-
No estate tax
-
No gift tax
-
No inheritance tax
-
No stamp tax
-
No succession tax
-
No inventory tax
What is the difference between succession tax and inheritance tax?