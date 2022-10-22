This market makes 0 sense, quite a number of stocks are so blatantly overpriced they are giant bubbles. I'll just take one example. Apple's p/e is 23.69, it's projected to grow at mid single digits. US 10 year at 4.22% has p/e 23.69, US 30 year at 4.34% has p/e 23. Apple is more expensive than the 30 year. What's going on?

Apple isn't the only example, some Australian stocks (my country) are far worse, those stocks are on nosebleed p/e with pathetic growth and have been going up or sideways since August as yields rose from ~2.8% to 4.2%+.

What on earth is going on? Stocks should be much lower than current prices. Stocks like apple are still using 2021 bond yields?

I'm completely lost for words for these stocks that completely ignore bond yields.