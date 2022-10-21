0

I'm trying to figure out how to write a formula and/or use a function to calculate the following in Google Sheets.

John deposits $1,000.00 into a savings account on Dec 31st. John also deposits $100 on the 1st of every month and will do so for the next 10 years. The interest rate is fixed @ 4% for 10 years and compounds monthly. How much will John have after ten years?

$1,0000 principle. 
$1,200 per year for 10 years.
Total deposits $13,000.

I currently have everything figured out with the exception of the monthly contribution. Screenshot of the data is below. How would I update to include the monthly $100 contribution? Thanks for your help!

=C6*(1+C7/C9)^(C9*C8)

