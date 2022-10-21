When donating money I have kept the email thanking me for the contribution. Or I have downloaded the annual statement from the charity.
From IRS Topic No. 506 Charitable Contributions
For contributions of cash, check, or other monetary gift (regardless
of amount), you must maintain a record of the contribution: a bank
record or a written communication from the qualified organization
containing the name of the organization, the amount, and the date of
the contribution.
The IRS doesn't mention a letterhead. I guess that a text is written. I would forward the relevant part of the conversation to my email. If that doesn't work keeping a screen capture with enough details would help.
Documenting stuff being donated is harder.
In addition to deducting your cash contributions, you generally can
deduct the fair market value of any other property you donate to
qualified organizations. See Publication 561, Determining the Value of
Donated Property.
You not only need an acknowledgement you also need to list the items donated and estimate their value
For any contribution of $250 or more (including contributions of cash
or property), you must obtain and keep in your records a
contemporaneous written acknowledgment from the qualified organization
indicating the amount of the cash and a description of any property
contributed. The acknowledgment must say whether the organization
provided any goods or services in exchange for the gift and, if so,
must provide a description and a good faith estimate of the value of
those goods or services. One document from the qualified organization
may satisfy both the written communication requirement for monetary
gifts and the contemporaneous written acknowledgment requirement for
all contributions of $250 or more.
The amount of documenting depends, on the amount donated, and is it money or stuff.