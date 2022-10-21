When donating money I have kept the email thanking me for the contribution. Or I have downloaded the annual statement from the charity.

From IRS Topic No. 506 Charitable Contributions

For contributions of cash, check, or other monetary gift (regardless of amount), you must maintain a record of the contribution: a bank record or a written communication from the qualified organization containing the name of the organization, the amount, and the date of the contribution.

The IRS doesn't mention a letterhead. I guess that a text is written. I would forward the relevant part of the conversation to my email. If that doesn't work keeping a screen capture with enough details would help.

Documenting stuff being donated is harder.

In addition to deducting your cash contributions, you generally can deduct the fair market value of any other property you donate to qualified organizations. See Publication 561, Determining the Value of Donated Property.

You not only need an acknowledgement you also need to list the items donated and estimate their value

For any contribution of $250 or more (including contributions of cash or property), you must obtain and keep in your records a contemporaneous written acknowledgment from the qualified organization indicating the amount of the cash and a description of any property contributed. The acknowledgment must say whether the organization provided any goods or services in exchange for the gift and, if so, must provide a description and a good faith estimate of the value of those goods or services. One document from the qualified organization may satisfy both the written communication requirement for monetary gifts and the contemporaneous written acknowledgment requirement for all contributions of $250 or more.

The amount of documenting depends, on the amount donated, and is it money or stuff.