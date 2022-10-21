Imagine two credit card holders, Bob and Alice. For the sake of simplicity, let us suppose they both hold different types of Visa cards, but I do wonder if the basis of the answer is such that the answer may actually differ in case they have different types of cards.

Alice regularly disputes transactions on her account, and most of these disputes are resolved by the system in her favour and deemed to be merited.

Bob, on the other hand, has never used the dispute system before.

Now suppose that both of them each submit a transaction dispute that is perhaps on the edge of what might be deemed clearly merited and not.

Will their disputes be treated any differently? A friend of mine is convinced that they will, but I feel as though I've read before that there is a statutory basis for credit card issuers having to fairly consider customers' transaction disputes. I told them this, and they maintained that filing too many disputes, however merited they may all be, could reduce one's credibility in the eyes of the future dispute adjudicators. He claimed that on the basis that perhaps the credit card companies may by default defer in bias towards your favour as their customer whereas then they may just fall back to the statutorily mandated minimum standards of fairness.

What is the actual situation, and how sparingly should one dispute transactions when there is a basis to?