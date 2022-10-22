-1

It seems that every credit card issuer has some concept and mechanism for account holders to dispute transactions in cases where they either never received the product, or were dissatisfied with the service or goods that they received, or where the product was somehow defective. For this reason, along with the fact that I'm certain I've read about such a law in the past, it seems to me like this phenomenon must have been given rise to by some federal law that continues to govern it.

What law is this?

Improve this question
4
  • 1
    Are you asking us to measure the level of implicit bias of the credit card issuers' chargeback reps? Seriously?
    – littleadv
    yesterday
  • @littleadv Not the reps, no. But the institutions' processes and policies, as well as any legal provisions that may govern such processes and policies.
    – JosephCorrectEnglishPronouns
    10 hours ago
  • There's no legal provision in the united states that says that someone who used the service before should be preferred or discriminated compared to someone who's never used the service. I don't know why you'd even think there might be.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • No, I just think that there might be some statutory provisions requiring a credit card holder's dispute of a transaction to be considered in a certain manner, and if it does lay out certain circumstances in which a transaction dispute must be upheld then it would very likely preclude such a system being used to weigh the past history against the card holder's position in the dispute.
    – JosephCorrectEnglishPronouns
    53 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy