It seems that every credit card issuer has some concept and mechanism for account holders to dispute transactions in cases where they either never received the product, or were dissatisfied with the service or goods that they received, or where the product was somehow defective. For this reason, along with the fact that I'm certain I've read about such a law in the past, it seems to me like this phenomenon must have been given rise to by some federal law that continues to govern it.

What law is this?