For a while, I've been thinking that a good stock market investment strategy is probably to follow the investments of the biggest investors (e.g. Mohnish Pabrai, Li Lu, Seth Klarman, Bill Akman, Warren Buffett, etc.) and just to reverse engineer their investments. If that makes sense to us, then why not model these people and follow their ways of thinking to do well. Am I over optimistic or does that make sense?