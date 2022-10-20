I am filling form 8606 for tax year 2020 and have below question:

Line 8:

Enter the net amount you converted from traditional, SEP, and SIMPLE IRAs to Roth IRAs in 2020. Also, enter this amount on line 16

Does this mean only amount converted between till December 31,2020 or till tax due date April 15,2021?

I converted few dollars from traditional IRA to Roth IRA after 12/31/2020 but before 04/15/2021 so confused if I need to include that or not.

I am following Instructions for Form 8606 as well but still confused.