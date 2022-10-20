Warner Bros Discovery is not a growth stock/company; they're a company that consolidated because they did not feel growth was a likely result of their current position.

As such, shareholders absolutely want positive short-term actions, because they don't feel long term is likely to be high growth - or even positive at all, perhaps.

This is common after mergers between mature companies where the merger is not because one is trying to growth (growth by acquisition) but rather because one or both companies feels they need to sell in order to realize current value.

Certainly, if they were confident they could make 10% or 15% return per year for the longer term, they wouldn't make choices to risk that for 10% or 15% short term value. They don't feel that way, hence the contraction.

Also consider that a 10% today return is pretty good - investors that are not long-term investors are interested in maximizing total return over the time period. If they get 10% this year from Warner Bros Discovery, then invest that in something else, they may well get their high over time return - they don't really care if the company is successful long term. Short term is more valuable as it can be turned into more money.