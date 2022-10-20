Last year I took out a loan for a house that I wound up renting out. The loan is for $260k. My current income average over the past three years is over $100,000, and I just signed a contract at a new employer for $110k a year (I'll be under 1099 contract with them until January when I'll then be hired onto the company).

I'd like to explore getting a loan for a house to live in. Given that I have a loan out for $260k already, I'm unsure if I would even be eligible for a loan.

My rental property cost is $1,700 including taxes, my renter pays $2300. My credit score is 752 on CreditWise/Chase. I have 25k in student loans that I'm paying off. Credit cards are all paid off.

Question

I don't want to out-right apply for a loan and have another hard pull on my credit if there's no chance of getting a loan. So, given my current situation, would I even be eligible for a loan for a new property?