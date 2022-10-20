0

Last year I took out a loan for a house that I wound up renting out. The loan is for $260k. My current income average over the past three years is over $100,000, and I just signed a contract at a new employer for $110k a year (I'll be under 1099 contract with them until January when I'll then be hired onto the company).

I'd like to explore getting a loan for a house to live in. Given that I have a loan out for $260k already, I'm unsure if I would even be eligible for a loan.

My rental property cost is $1,700 including taxes, my renter pays $2300. My credit score is 752 on CreditWise/Chase. I have 25k in student loans that I'm paying off. Credit cards are all paid off.

I don't want to out-right apply for a loan and have another hard pull on my credit if there's no chance of getting a loan. So, given my current situation, would I even be eligible for a loan for a new property?

Your existing loan will not be counted as just a disembodied liability, as if it were credit card debt. Rather, it will be in the context of (1) the rental property as an additional asset and (2) the rent received from the tenant as additional income. The latter will likely be discounted a bit for potential vacancies, etc.

So your solvency in taking on a new mortgage will be evaluated in the overall picture -- the value and equity of both houses and your income from both employment and leasing.

Given that you have (presumably) positive equity and cash flow in the existing house, you should be in as strong a position as if you didn't have that house or mortgage at all and were simply trying to buy the new house on only your job income.

