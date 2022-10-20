I have a single member LLC in NY, and I have one employee who is in CA. I'm already filing and paying all appropriate income taxes for the employee in CA.

My understanding is that I also need to file a personal income tax return in CA and apportion my income between CA and other states (let's just assume this is true).

I have a customer with offices in many states including both CA and NY. The headquarters for this company is in TX. For apportionment, can I consider this income to not be CA income?

Apportionment based on anything other than the location of the company headquarters seems incredibly complicated...