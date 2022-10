Should I borrow against my 401k at 6% interest rate (which I pay to myself) or take a loan through a bank at 3.5% interest rate (which is paid to the bank)? Buying a car for my kids and can't afford to pay outright so I need to borrow money from somewhere. My 401K right now has a return rate of 2.3% rate of return. I'd be borrowing 20k.