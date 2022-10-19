https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/retirement-topics-ira-contribution-limits

This goes back to 2015:

For 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the total contributions you make each year to all of your traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs can't be more than:

-$6,000 ($7,000 if you're age 50 or older), or -If less, your taxable compensation for the year

For 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, the total contributions you make each year to all of your traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs can't be more than: