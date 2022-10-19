0

Where can I find tax year 2020 IRA contribution limits? IRS website shows info for only 2022 and 2021. There are other websites that have this info but I want to be certain by confirming with IRS.

https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/retirement-topics-ira-contribution-limits

This goes back to 2015:

For 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the total contributions you make each year to all of your traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs can't be more than:

-$6,000 ($7,000 if you're age 50 or older), or -If less, your taxable compensation for the year

For 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, the total contributions you make each year to all of your traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs can't be more than:

  • $5,500 ($6,500 if you're age 50 or older), or
  • If less, your taxable compensation for the year

This table goes back even farther:

https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-tege/cola-table.pdf

