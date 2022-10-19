I understand in a startup that has not created revenue yet, if the “future” is predicted to be bad for the company, the value of the co only would drastically go down (for the only worth was on future hopes)however in an established company that has made a lot of money in the past shouldn’t all that money have added to the value!? Imagine you were a real partner with Netflix or a similar company , and collected your share every year , you would have made lots of money in the past?
Imagine two companies you might buy shares in. Remember - shares represent a % of ownership of the company, and the net profits it will produce in the future.
Company A is just a closet full of cash - let's say $10M.
Company B is a movie studio that just spent all of its money, $10M, to produce a film that is about to release to theaters.
Company C is a movie studio that just spent half of its money to produce a film, and also has $5M of cash earned from its last film.
You know exactly what Company A is worth ($10M). If Company B's release goes well, it might be worth exceptionally more than $10M, or it might be a flop worth nothing. Company C has some known value (net assets in cash), and some unknown value (the yet-to-be-released film).
How Company B & C are valued, is based on the market's expectation of how much it will earn in the future. For a company like Netflix, its share price implies an expectation that future earnings will exceed its current net assets - so if it stops earning new money, the share price would drop to reflect something closer to what it has now in the bank.
Your misunderstanding is from the fact that the share price today is not based on current asset value, it is based on what future earnings are expected, and therefore any drop in expected earnings would decrease current share price, which is already elevated to account for that.
If a company no longer makes any money then it could close down and return the money to shareholders but if it doesn't and keeps running then it will eventually run out of money as it pays employees and other running costs.
If you had shares in some profitable company then maybe you've been paid dividends and had some value from those shares already. Even if the company isn't predicted to make any more money then those shares probably still do have some value, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the company.
Some companies do have a share price below the NAV of the company, and they do come under pressure in that case from their existing shareholders to either break the company into smaller and likely more profitable parts, cease some or all of their unprofitable operations and/or return money to those same shareholders. After all those shareholders could sell their shares and invest that money elsewhere.