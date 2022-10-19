Imagine two companies you might buy shares in. Remember - shares represent a % of ownership of the company, and the net profits it will produce in the future.

Company A is just a closet full of cash - let's say $10M.

Company B is a movie studio that just spent all of its money, $10M, to produce a film that is about to release to theaters.

Company C is a movie studio that just spent half of its money to produce a film, and also has $5M of cash earned from its last film.

You know exactly what Company A is worth ($10M). If Company B's release goes well, it might be worth exceptionally more than $10M, or it might be a flop worth nothing. Company C has some known value (net assets in cash), and some unknown value (the yet-to-be-released film).

How Company B & C are valued, is based on the market's expectation of how much it will earn in the future. For a company like Netflix, its share price implies an expectation that future earnings will exceed its current net assets - so if it stops earning new money, the share price would drop to reflect something closer to what it has now in the bank.

Your misunderstanding is from the fact that the share price today is not based on current asset value, it is based on what future earnings are expected, and therefore any drop in expected earnings would decrease current share price, which is already elevated to account for that.