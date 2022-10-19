The USA is offering a limited student loan debt cancellation to certain borrowers. The IRS classifies cancelled debt as income for the purposes of income tax, so anyone who takes advantage of this debt cancellation will have to increase their taxable income for the year in which the cancellation is applied. While some taxpayers may be surprised by this, it's really quite mundane from an personal-income-tax standpoint.
My question comes from the fact that some media outlets have cast doubt on the legitimacy of this debt cancellation program. In fact, while I cannot find the source, I saw a particular media outlet quote someone who said a future president could potentially reinstate the debt that was cancelled under the current administration. For the purposes of this hypothetical, let's assume exactly that happens (i.e. ignore whether this is possible or not, and ignore any potential actions by either the judicial or legislative branches)...
Person A has $10,000 of his debt cancelled under the current administration's program in 2022. They add $10,000 to their taxable income as cancelled debt for their 2022 income taxes.
In 2025, a different administration is sworn in and they undo this program, adding $10,000 back on to Person A's debt.
Would this just mean Person A would have a $10,000 deduction for their 2025 income taxes? Is there any precedent or parallel for such an action that might grant some guidance on how the IRS would contend with uncancelled debt?