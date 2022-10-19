The USA is offering a limited student loan debt cancellation to certain borrowers. The IRS classifies cancelled debt as income for the purposes of income tax, so anyone who takes advantage of this debt cancellation will have to increase their taxable income for the year in which the cancellation is applied. While some taxpayers may be surprised by this, it's really quite mundane from an personal-income-tax standpoint.

My question comes from the fact that some media outlets have cast doubt on the legitimacy of this debt cancellation program. In fact, while I cannot find the source, I saw a particular media outlet quote someone who said a future president could potentially reinstate the debt that was cancelled under the current administration. For the purposes of this hypothetical, let's assume exactly that happens (i.e. ignore whether this is possible or not, and ignore any potential actions by either the judicial or legislative branches)...