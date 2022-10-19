Background:
- I gave all my W2s and 1099s for year 2020 to my tax preparer in March/April 2021.
- He did the calculation and told me that I can contribute $4,270 to Traditional IRA and $1,730 to Roth IRA.
- I opened new Roth IRA and Traditional IRA accounts in Fidelity and contributed accordingly.
- Also, did the conversion of balance($4,270) from Traditional IRA to Roth IRA by choosing the option "I don't want to pay taxes now".
- Due to my ignorance, I did tax filing for year 2020 without including 5498 forms generated by Fidelity.
I think these screenshots explain more about what I am talking about.
Screenshot of 5498 form for Roth IRA contribution
Screenshot of 5498 form for Traditional IRA contribution
Screenshot of Traditional IRA to Roth IRA conversion
What are my options now?
- Can I fix it now?
- Because IRS doesn't know about these accounts and the contribution amount is already after tax amount, Can I treat this as regular brokerage account?