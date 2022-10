Take a company like Ford , if you would go 10 years back and create a DCF with the earnings that ford has IN FACT made over the last 10 years your numbers would be quite over its current share price! How can you ever rely on a DCF when it’s numbers are correct , the market does not follow it ! All the market cares about if the earnings are growing, it doesn’t matter if in past the company has made great a earnings, “so how is a DCF true”?